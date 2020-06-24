All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 604 E MORGAN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
604 E MORGAN STREET
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:38 AM

604 E MORGAN STREET

604 East Morgan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

604 East Morgan Street, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Residence or Commercial Office Building. No CDD and No Association ! Zoned BPO, Business Professional Office, Medical Office, Daycare, Specialty Business, Residential Business Office uses and more. Fabulous office location. Move in ready condition. Volume ceilings, shining terrazzo floors thru out. New roof, new paint thru out, plumbing fixture upgrades, new stucco exterior. Excellent visibility and parking. Big waiting area with great view. Spaciously large private offices. Big Presidential Office with private bath. Huge common work and reception areas. Room for extra offices / work spaces. Central media / equipment room. Large kitchen, break room, ample cabinets, counters and storage. Private Executive parking. Separate building for extra storage. Busy business district, extra large lot, highly traveled road, great visibility and business exposure. One block North of Hwy 60. Let's Make A Deal. Call Now..!! LEASE PURCHASE / OPTION AVAILABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 E MORGAN STREET have any available units?
604 E MORGAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 E MORGAN STREET have?
Some of 604 E MORGAN STREET's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 E MORGAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
604 E MORGAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 E MORGAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 604 E MORGAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 604 E MORGAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 604 E MORGAN STREET offers parking.
Does 604 E MORGAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 E MORGAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 E MORGAN STREET have a pool?
No, 604 E MORGAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 604 E MORGAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 604 E MORGAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 604 E MORGAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 E MORGAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa