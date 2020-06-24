604 E MORGAN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Residence or Commercial Office Building. No CDD and No Association ! Zoned BPO, Business Professional Office, Medical Office, Daycare, Specialty Business, Residential Business Office uses and more. Fabulous office location. Move in ready condition. Volume ceilings, shining terrazzo floors thru out. New roof, new paint thru out, plumbing fixture upgrades, new stucco exterior. Excellent visibility and parking. Big waiting area with great view. Spaciously large private offices. Big Presidential Office with private bath. Huge common work and reception areas. Room for extra offices / work spaces. Central media / equipment room. Large kitchen, break room, ample cabinets, counters and storage. Private Executive parking. Separate building for extra storage. Busy business district, extra large lot, highly traveled road, great visibility and business exposure. One block North of Hwy 60. Let's Make A Deal. Call Now..!! LEASE PURCHASE / OPTION AVAILABLE.