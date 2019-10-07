5829 Butterfield Street

Amenities

Beautiful five bedroom three bath three car garage home in the community of Watson Glen. This home features a formal living room / dining room. Family room is off the kitchen area. Approx. 2857 heated square feet of living space. The kitchen has Ridge Maple cabinets, granite countertops including the island, with a stainless steel under-mounted sink. All three bathrooms have upgraded wall tile, cultured marble countertops, upgraded faucets and vanity lights. The room upstairs is private bedroom room including bath and living room, which is great for a mother-in-law suite. Or very nice for guest.



