Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:07 PM

5829 Butterfield Street

5829 Butterfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

5829 Butterfield Street, Brandon, FL 33578

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful five bedroom three bath three car garage home in the community of Watson Glen. This home features a formal living room / dining room. Family room is off the kitchen area. Approx. 2857 heated square feet of living space. The kitchen has Ridge Maple cabinets, granite countertops including the island, with a stainless steel under-mounted sink. All three bathrooms have upgraded wall tile, cultured marble countertops, upgraded faucets and vanity lights. The room upstairs is private bedroom room including bath and living room, which is great for a mother-in-law suite. Or very nice for guest.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5829 Butterfield Street have any available units?
5829 Butterfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 5829 Butterfield Street have?
Some of 5829 Butterfield Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5829 Butterfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
5829 Butterfield Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5829 Butterfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5829 Butterfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 5829 Butterfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 5829 Butterfield Street does offer parking.
Does 5829 Butterfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5829 Butterfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5829 Butterfield Street have a pool?
No, 5829 Butterfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 5829 Butterfield Street have accessible units?
No, 5829 Butterfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5829 Butterfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5829 Butterfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
