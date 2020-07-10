5803 TULIP FLOWER DRIVE

Amenities

This adorable well maintained home awaits you. This M/I home was built in 2010 and has been well cared for every since. This amazing 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom home is located in the beautiful community of Watson Glen and is well appointed with Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances, brand new Whirlpool Cabrio Washer & Dryer, Spring Valley Maple cabinets in the kitchen and baths, granite countertops, cultured marble countertops in all baths. The wet area's has ceramic tile and the living space is carpeted. The living room is well lit with a large slider leading out to the lanai and the well manicured backyard that is full fenced. This home has tons of curb appeal and a large corner lot. But don't let the large lot concern you because the rent is inclusive of the monthly lawn maintenance and fertilization. It is also worth noting that this home has a culligan water softener. Call today to schedule a viewing before it's too late.