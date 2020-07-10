All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 5803 TULIP FLOWER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
5803 TULIP FLOWER DRIVE
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

5803 TULIP FLOWER DRIVE

5803 Tulip Flower Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

5803 Tulip Flower Drive, Brandon, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This adorable well maintained home awaits you. This M/I home was built in 2010 and has been well cared for every since. This amazing 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom home is located in the beautiful community of Watson Glen and is well appointed with Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances, brand new Whirlpool Cabrio Washer & Dryer, Spring Valley Maple cabinets in the kitchen and baths, granite countertops, cultured marble countertops in all baths. The wet area's has ceramic tile and the living space is carpeted. The living room is well lit with a large slider leading out to the lanai and the well manicured backyard that is full fenced. This home has tons of curb appeal and a large corner lot. But don't let the large lot concern you because the rent is inclusive of the monthly lawn maintenance and fertilization. It is also worth noting that this home has a culligan water softener. Call today to schedule a viewing before it's too late.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5803 TULIP FLOWER DRIVE have any available units?
5803 TULIP FLOWER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 5803 TULIP FLOWER DRIVE have?
Some of 5803 TULIP FLOWER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5803 TULIP FLOWER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5803 TULIP FLOWER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5803 TULIP FLOWER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5803 TULIP FLOWER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 5803 TULIP FLOWER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5803 TULIP FLOWER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5803 TULIP FLOWER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5803 TULIP FLOWER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5803 TULIP FLOWER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5803 TULIP FLOWER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5803 TULIP FLOWER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5803 TULIP FLOWER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5803 TULIP FLOWER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5803 TULIP FLOWER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrandon 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Pet Friendly Apartments
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FL
Four Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa