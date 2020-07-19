All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 5601 Tranquil Pond Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
5601 Tranquil Pond Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5601 Tranquil Pond Place

5601 Tranquil Pond Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

5601 Tranquil Pond Pl, Brandon, FL 33578

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
cable included
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
cable included
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
3/2.5/2 gated community - Call Tina Maley 813 598 3071-$60.00 per adult application fee and $75.00 tenant processing fee after acceptance of application(s). Beautiful end-unit townhome located in Riverview, is show stopper is a 3/2.5/2 end unit. Inside the home the kitchen has included 42-inch wood cabinets, beautiful granite and dark rich cabinets, appliance in unit is being having new stainless steel. This townhouse also includes the following upgraded tile flooring ample guest parking, covered and screened lanai, hurricane shutters, window blind. water/sewer, trash,basic cable included,. It's energy efficient, has 2 car garage and a secluded end unit. Tall 9.4 ceilings. Avery Park is on a main HART bus line with easy access to anywhere. Avery Park is a gated small community, nestled behind the trees, but also within walking distance to Publix, Target, restaurants and more. Once you see it, you'll say yes to Avery Park.

(RLNE4363927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 Tranquil Pond Place have any available units?
5601 Tranquil Pond Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 5601 Tranquil Pond Place have?
Some of 5601 Tranquil Pond Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5601 Tranquil Pond Place currently offering any rent specials?
5601 Tranquil Pond Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 Tranquil Pond Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5601 Tranquil Pond Place is pet friendly.
Does 5601 Tranquil Pond Place offer parking?
Yes, 5601 Tranquil Pond Place offers parking.
Does 5601 Tranquil Pond Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5601 Tranquil Pond Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 Tranquil Pond Place have a pool?
No, 5601 Tranquil Pond Place does not have a pool.
Does 5601 Tranquil Pond Place have accessible units?
No, 5601 Tranquil Pond Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 Tranquil Pond Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5601 Tranquil Pond Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Pet Friendly Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FL
Four Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa