5601 Tranquil Pond Place

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly cable included garage recently renovated stainless steel

3/2.5/2 gated community - Call Tina Maley 813 598 3071-$60.00 per adult application fee and $75.00 tenant processing fee after acceptance of application(s). Beautiful end-unit townhome located in Riverview, is show stopper is a 3/2.5/2 end unit. Inside the home the kitchen has included 42-inch wood cabinets, beautiful granite and dark rich cabinets, appliance in unit is being having new stainless steel. This townhouse also includes the following upgraded tile flooring ample guest parking, covered and screened lanai, hurricane shutters, window blind. water/sewer, trash,basic cable included,. It's energy efficient, has 2 car garage and a secluded end unit. Tall 9.4 ceilings. Avery Park is on a main HART bus line with easy access to anywhere. Avery Park is a gated small community, nestled behind the trees, but also within walking distance to Publix, Target, restaurants and more. Once you see it, you'll say yes to Avery Park.



(RLNE4363927)