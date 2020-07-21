557 RAPID FALLS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great opportunity to rent this beautiful and charming 3BD/2BA/2 Car garage home in the Highland Ridge Community. This home features separate living and dining rooms, a great room, eating space in the kitchen, and updated bathrooms. The home has been upgraded with new carpets in bedrooms, wood flooring, a newer A/C, and recently painted. The home's location provides easy access to local shopping and dining. Location also provides for an easy commute to downtown Brandon, the Towncenter Mall, and all majorhighway systems to downtown Tampa, and McDill A.F.B.