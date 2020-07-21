All apartments in Brandon
557 RAPID FALLS DRIVE
Last updated August 14 2019 at 3:19 AM

557 RAPID FALLS DRIVE

557 Rapid Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

557 Rapid Falls Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Highland Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity to rent this beautiful and charming 3BD/2BA/2 Car garage home in the Highland Ridge Community. This home features separate living and dining rooms, a great room, eating space in the kitchen, and updated bathrooms. The home has been upgraded with new carpets in bedrooms, wood flooring, a newer A/C, and recently painted. The home's location provides easy access to local shopping and dining. Location also provides for an easy commute to downtown Brandon, the Towncenter Mall, and all majorhighway systems to downtown Tampa, and McDill A.F.B.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 557 RAPID FALLS DRIVE have any available units?
557 RAPID FALLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 557 RAPID FALLS DRIVE have?
Some of 557 RAPID FALLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 557 RAPID FALLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
557 RAPID FALLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 557 RAPID FALLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 557 RAPID FALLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 557 RAPID FALLS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 557 RAPID FALLS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 557 RAPID FALLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 557 RAPID FALLS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 557 RAPID FALLS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 557 RAPID FALLS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 557 RAPID FALLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 557 RAPID FALLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 557 RAPID FALLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 557 RAPID FALLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
