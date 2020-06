Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly playground pool

539 Beth Ann Street Available 07/04/20 Brentwood Hills Home! - Please contact Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information on this home. Great location! Nice open floorplan complete with an open family room, formal dining area, and eat-in kitchen. Off the dining/family room are sliding glass doors to your screen covered lanai and fenced yard. Split bedroom floorplan with the master off the family room. The master is complete with a large walk-in closet and double sinks.No carpet!! This home is a must see!! Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4092589)