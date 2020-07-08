538 Golden Raintree Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool internet access

Come check out your new home today! Fabulous 2nd floor unit in gated community, completely renovated, building is only 1 year old, with brand new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and vinyl plank flooring throughout, no carpet in sight!!, back porch and storage closet. A Split bedroom plan and two full bathrooms. Master bedroom has on suite bathroom. Washer/Dryer hookup in unit. Amenities include pools, playground, fitness room, laundry area, and more. Association does require criminal background screenings for all residents over 18 years of age with No Felonies in the past 7 years, No more than 3 Misdemeanors in 3 years, and a Zero tolerance for any violent crimes or sexual offenses, non-refundable $75 per applicant. Pets allowed, HOA has a strict one pet per unit policy, no aggressive breeds, association requires all dogs be registered with PooPrints, registrations costs $75. Also, the Association does require a $100 deposit for the water, as they self manage that on sight.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/538-golden-raintree-pl-brandon-fl-33510-usa/ac5c2ce7-b690-4b93-b566-8ca9ecc10ad7



(RLNE5814935)