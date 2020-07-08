All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 538 Golden Raintree Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
538 Golden Raintree Place
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

538 Golden Raintree Place

538 Golden Raintree Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

538 Golden Raintree Place, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
Come check out your new home today! Fabulous 2nd floor unit in gated community, completely renovated, building is only 1 year old, with brand new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and vinyl plank flooring throughout, no carpet in sight!!, back porch and storage closet. A Split bedroom plan and two full bathrooms. Master bedroom has on suite bathroom. Washer/Dryer hookup in unit. Amenities include pools, playground, fitness room, laundry area, and more. Association does require criminal background screenings for all residents over 18 years of age with No Felonies in the past 7 years, No more than 3 Misdemeanors in 3 years, and a Zero tolerance for any violent crimes or sexual offenses, non-refundable $75 per applicant. Pets allowed, HOA has a strict one pet per unit policy, no aggressive breeds, association requires all dogs be registered with PooPrints, registrations costs $75. Also, the Association does require a $100 deposit for the water, as they self manage that on sight.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/538-golden-raintree-pl-brandon-fl-33510-usa/ac5c2ce7-b690-4b93-b566-8ca9ecc10ad7

(RLNE5814935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 Golden Raintree Place have any available units?
538 Golden Raintree Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 538 Golden Raintree Place have?
Some of 538 Golden Raintree Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 Golden Raintree Place currently offering any rent specials?
538 Golden Raintree Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 Golden Raintree Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 538 Golden Raintree Place is pet friendly.
Does 538 Golden Raintree Place offer parking?
Yes, 538 Golden Raintree Place offers parking.
Does 538 Golden Raintree Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 538 Golden Raintree Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 Golden Raintree Place have a pool?
Yes, 538 Golden Raintree Place has a pool.
Does 538 Golden Raintree Place have accessible units?
No, 538 Golden Raintree Place does not have accessible units.
Does 538 Golden Raintree Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 538 Golden Raintree Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Pet Friendly Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa