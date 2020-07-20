All apartments in Brandon
5335 Watson Rd
Last updated April 8 2019 at 10:53 PM

5335 Watson Rd

5335 Watson Road · No Longer Available
Location

5335 Watson Road, Brandon, FL 33578
Random Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Meticulously maintained single family home located on a quiet street in Random Oaks community. This gorgeous recently updated home shows pride of ownership in all rooms and is well designed with an extra-large dining room/family room combo. In addition to that this beautiful house offers a formal living room and dining room It is a 3-bedroom 2 bath home with a two-car garage. Outside features include a huge fenced backyard, a large screened patio, a 15x30 in-ground pool. The backyard can be used as a private retreat for an evening get together with friends and family. Here are the following updates on the home. Roof replaced in 2016. AC replaced in 2016, Water heater replaced in 2016. Water softener 2016. New flooring 2016. Interior and exterior of home painted in 2016. Appliances two years old. This home is MOVE IN READY for the new Buyer to call it their dream home and this home's location is close to a hospital, shopping, and restaurants, with easy access to downtown, and entertainment areas. A true gem well nestled in a quiet community!!!

Listing Courtesy of A TO Z REALTY INC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5335 Watson Rd have any available units?
5335 Watson Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 5335 Watson Rd have?
Some of 5335 Watson Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5335 Watson Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5335 Watson Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5335 Watson Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5335 Watson Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5335 Watson Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5335 Watson Rd offers parking.
Does 5335 Watson Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5335 Watson Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5335 Watson Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5335 Watson Rd has a pool.
Does 5335 Watson Rd have accessible units?
No, 5335 Watson Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5335 Watson Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5335 Watson Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
