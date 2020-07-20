5335 Watson Rd

Amenities

Meticulously maintained single family home located on a quiet street in Random Oaks community. This gorgeous recently updated home shows pride of ownership in all rooms and is well designed with an extra-large dining room/family room combo. In addition to that this beautiful house offers a formal living room and dining room It is a 3-bedroom 2 bath home with a two-car garage. Outside features include a huge fenced backyard, a large screened patio, a 15x30 in-ground pool. The backyard can be used as a private retreat for an evening get together with friends and family. Here are the following updates on the home. Roof replaced in 2016. AC replaced in 2016, Water heater replaced in 2016. Water softener 2016. New flooring 2016. Interior and exterior of home painted in 2016. Appliances two years old. This home is MOVE IN READY for the new Buyer to call it their dream home and this home's location is close to a hospital, shopping, and restaurants, with easy access to downtown, and entertainment areas. A true gem well nestled in a quiet community!!!



