Brandon, FL
529 JULIE LANE
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

529 JULIE LANE

529 Julie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

529 Julie Lane, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll love coming home every day to this home! Along with lush landscaping, fresh paint, and a two-car garage, there's a lot to love about this home. The interior features ceramic tile flooring, large windows, recessed lighting, a fireplace, and more. Cook your favorite meals in the modern kitchen equipped with updated appliances, ample cabinet space, and a center island for your convenience. Unwind after a long day in the comfortable bedrooms with vinyl plank flooring and sizable closets. Enjoy the fresh air from the patio or cool off in the sparkling pool. Make this dream home a reality, apply online today! This pool home has a $95 monthly pool maintenance fee, $17.95 smarthome fee and pet fees (If applicable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 JULIE LANE have any available units?
529 JULIE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 JULIE LANE have?
Some of 529 JULIE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 JULIE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
529 JULIE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 JULIE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 JULIE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 529 JULIE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 529 JULIE LANE offers parking.
Does 529 JULIE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 JULIE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 JULIE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 529 JULIE LANE has a pool.
Does 529 JULIE LANE have accessible units?
No, 529 JULIE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 529 JULIE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 JULIE LANE has units with dishwashers.

