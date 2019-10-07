529 JULIE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You'll love coming home every day to this home! Along with lush landscaping, fresh paint, and a two-car garage, there's a lot to love about this home. The interior features ceramic tile flooring, large windows, recessed lighting, a fireplace, and more. Cook your favorite meals in the modern kitchen equipped with updated appliances, ample cabinet space, and a center island for your convenience. Unwind after a long day in the comfortable bedrooms with vinyl plank flooring and sizable closets. Enjoy the fresh air from the patio or cool off in the sparkling pool. Make this dream home a reality, apply online today! This pool home has a $95 monthly pool maintenance fee, $17.95 smarthome fee and pet fees (If applicable)