509 CLEMONS ROAD
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:15 AM

509 CLEMONS ROAD

509 Clemons Road · No Longer Available
Location

509 Clemons Road, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to 509 Clemons Rd Brandon FL 33510
Don’t miss your chance to make this charming house your new home! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to make long-lasting memories, beautiful wood-style and tile flooring, an intimate and cozy layout that makes it especially easy to feel right at home, and spacious bedrooms detailed with plenty of closet space for your convenience. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain. Additionally, the backyard is complete with a large patio area, a sparkling in-ground pool, and fenced-in lawn. Make this home yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

