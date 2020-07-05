509 CLEMONS ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to 509 Clemons Rd Brandon FL 33510

Don’t miss your chance to make this charming house your new home! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to make long-lasting memories, beautiful wood-style and tile flooring, an intimate and cozy layout that makes it especially easy to feel right at home, and spacious bedrooms detailed with plenty of closet space for your convenience. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain. Additionally, the backyard is complete with a large patio area, a sparkling in-ground pool, and fenced-in lawn. Make this home yours today!