509 Broken Limb Place
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:24 PM

509 Broken Limb Place

509 Broken Limb Place · No Longer Available
Location

509 Broken Limb Place, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
CHARMING TOWNHOUSE AVAILABLE LATE FEBRUARY Look at the very special property in convenient Brandon, just off of I 75 and Hwy 60. This house showcases three bedrooms and two and half bathrooms over two floor plus a great back porch and nicely updated kitchen. Walk right into an open expansive main living/dining/kitchen space that's perfect for entertaining or relaxing. You will definitely love the beautiful, easy care laminate floors. The kitchen has over-sized cabinets, like-new appliances, and great countertops. Step right to the back porch from the sliding glass doors. The perfect spot for your morning coffee. All three bedrooms and full bathrooms are located upstairs. Contact us now to arrange a viewing!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Broken Limb Place have any available units?
509 Broken Limb Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 Broken Limb Place have?
Some of 509 Broken Limb Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Broken Limb Place currently offering any rent specials?
509 Broken Limb Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Broken Limb Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 Broken Limb Place is pet friendly.
Does 509 Broken Limb Place offer parking?
No, 509 Broken Limb Place does not offer parking.
Does 509 Broken Limb Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Broken Limb Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Broken Limb Place have a pool?
No, 509 Broken Limb Place does not have a pool.
Does 509 Broken Limb Place have accessible units?
No, 509 Broken Limb Place does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Broken Limb Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Broken Limb Place does not have units with dishwashers.
