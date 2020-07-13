5001 Barnstead Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

VALHALLA - Great community of Valhalla! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home is one of the larger floor plans with a 2 car attached garage. Perfect location of Brandon/Valrico and minutes to everything for commuting, shopping and dining! This town home features an open floor plan with the great room overlooking the screened Lanai. Kitchen is spacious with breakfast nook, closet pantry, and a half bath for convenience. Upstairs you will find the spacious Master with large walk in closet, master bath dual sink vanity, laundry closet, 2 spacious secondary bedrooms and another full bathroom. Basis Cable, Water, Sewer, trash and lawn maintenance are included by the HOA and youll have access to the community pool!



(RLNE4985481)