4980 Pond Ridge Dr

Upgraded and Remodeled Townhouse for Lease in Riverview, FL - Welcome to our newly renovated townhouse in Riverview, FL. The property is located in the Valhalla community. The interior is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, with a large screened lanai, and a 1 car garage. The interior features newly upgraded flooring throughout, upgraded kitchen w/ all new appliances, updated bathrooms, and new lighting. Contact Cody Powell @ 904-710-8056 or cody@powellrealty.com to schedule a viewing or for additional information. To apply for the property go to www.powellrealty.com or apply in person at our office.



(RLNE4521202)