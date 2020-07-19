All apartments in Brandon
4980 Pond Ridge Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4980 Pond Ridge Dr

4980 Pond Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4980 Pond Ridge Drive, Brandon, FL 33578

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Upgraded and Remodeled Townhouse for Lease in Riverview, FL - Welcome to our newly renovated townhouse in Riverview, FL. The property is located in the Valhalla community. The interior is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, with a large screened lanai, and a 1 car garage. The interior features newly upgraded flooring throughout, upgraded kitchen w/ all new appliances, updated bathrooms, and new lighting. Contact Cody Powell @ 904-710-8056 or cody@powellrealty.com to schedule a viewing or for additional information. To apply for the property go to www.powellrealty.com or apply in person at our office.

(RLNE4521202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

