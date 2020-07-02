All apartments in Brandon
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

4742 POND RIDGE DR.

4742 Pond Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4742 Pond Ridge Dr, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous end unit. Completely updated making it one of the most desirable units in the gated Valhalla community. Centrally located near I-75, 301, Crosstown Expressway, Westfield Brandon Mall, schools, dining, and entertainment close to mayors highways. You must see this newly updated home with new wood tile flooring, kitchen backsplash, downstairs bath, freshly painted interiors walls, new baseboards in the living room, and re-painted garage floor. Walk-in and relax, you have arrived into a do-nothing home....just enjoy. This fine 2 story townhome is complete. Includes 2 master bedrooms and upstairs washer and dryer. This home is bright, light, clean. Come see this townhouse today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4742 POND RIDGE DR. have any available units?
4742 POND RIDGE DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 4742 POND RIDGE DR. have?
Some of 4742 POND RIDGE DR.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4742 POND RIDGE DR. currently offering any rent specials?
4742 POND RIDGE DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4742 POND RIDGE DR. pet-friendly?
No, 4742 POND RIDGE DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 4742 POND RIDGE DR. offer parking?
Yes, 4742 POND RIDGE DR. offers parking.
Does 4742 POND RIDGE DR. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4742 POND RIDGE DR. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4742 POND RIDGE DR. have a pool?
No, 4742 POND RIDGE DR. does not have a pool.
Does 4742 POND RIDGE DR. have accessible units?
No, 4742 POND RIDGE DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 4742 POND RIDGE DR. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4742 POND RIDGE DR. has units with dishwashers.
