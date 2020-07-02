4742 POND RIDGE DR.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous end unit. Completely updated making it one of the most desirable units in the gated Valhalla community. Centrally located near I-75, 301, Crosstown Expressway, Westfield Brandon Mall, schools, dining, and entertainment close to mayors highways. You must see this newly updated home with new wood tile flooring, kitchen backsplash, downstairs bath, freshly painted interiors walls, new baseboards in the living room, and re-painted garage floor. Walk-in and relax, you have arrived into a do-nothing home....just enjoy. This fine 2 story townhome is complete. Includes 2 master bedrooms and upstairs washer and dryer. This home is bright, light, clean. Come see this townhouse today.