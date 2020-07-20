4660 POND RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths Townhome is located in a gated community of Valhalla of Brandon Point, which is a well-maintained community to include two community pools. The main living area has wood laminate flooring and all wet areas are tiled. Neutral colors throughout the home. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer is located upstairs. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, double-sink vanity, a separate shower with a tub, the carpet is freshedly cleaned by a professional company. The screen lanai is spacious and very private overlooking conservation. BASIC CABLE,WATER IS INCLUDED. Tenants are responsible for the application fee of $60.00 per person and for the $100.00 HOA app fee. Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposits at move in.