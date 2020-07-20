All apartments in Brandon
4660 POND RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated July 25 2019 at 11:27 AM

4660 POND RIDGE DRIVE

4660 Pond Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4660 Pond Ridge Dr, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths Townhome is located in a gated community of Valhalla of Brandon Point, which is a well-maintained community to include two community pools. The main living area has wood laminate flooring and all wet areas are tiled. Neutral colors throughout the home. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer is located upstairs. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, double-sink vanity, a separate shower with a tub, the carpet is freshedly cleaned by a professional company. The screen lanai is spacious and very private overlooking conservation. BASIC CABLE,WATER IS INCLUDED. Tenants are responsible for the application fee of $60.00 per person and for the $100.00 HOA app fee. Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposits at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4660 POND RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
4660 POND RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 4660 POND RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 4660 POND RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4660 POND RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4660 POND RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4660 POND RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4660 POND RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 4660 POND RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4660 POND RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4660 POND RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4660 POND RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4660 POND RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4660 POND RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4660 POND RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4660 POND RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4660 POND RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4660 POND RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
