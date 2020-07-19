4626 POND RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

AVAILABLE JANUARY 15TH. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome is located in the sought after gated community of Valhalla. Just minutes from the Brandon Mall, I-75, Selmon Expressway and Downtown Tampa. Tile flooring and crown molding in the living area. The master suite has tray ceiling and overlooks the conservation area. Master bathroom has dual sinks with separate tub and shower. There is also a huge walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms are spacious. This home backs up to a very peaceful & beautiful pond. Washer and dryer included. Basic cable, water, sewer, trash and lawn maintenance are included with the rent. Close to visitor parking. Valhalla has two community pools. Call today to schedule your viewing.