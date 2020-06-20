All apartments in Brandon
Brandon, FL
4608 BARNSTEAD DRIVE
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:32 AM

4608 BARNSTEAD DRIVE

4608 Barnstead Drive · (813) 629-6954
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4608 Barnstead Drive, Brandon, FL 33578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Beautiful and Move-in ready TOWN HOME for RENT in a well-maintained gated community Valhalla, near Bloomingdale, Hwy 301 and I-75. This townhouse has 2 guest and master bedrooms with 2 baths upstairs and one Den/Office and .5 bath downstairs. 2 car Garage . Large open floor plan with great room open to kitchen and Formal Dining room. Eat in Kitchen with breakfast nook. RENT INCLUDES BASIC CABLE TV, LAWN CARE, WATER, TRASH, SEWER!. There is additional guest parking located nearby and two community pools. Great location!
Come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 BARNSTEAD DRIVE have any available units?
4608 BARNSTEAD DRIVE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 4608 BARNSTEAD DRIVE have?
Some of 4608 BARNSTEAD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4608 BARNSTEAD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4608 BARNSTEAD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 BARNSTEAD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4608 BARNSTEAD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 4608 BARNSTEAD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4608 BARNSTEAD DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4608 BARNSTEAD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4608 BARNSTEAD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 BARNSTEAD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4608 BARNSTEAD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4608 BARNSTEAD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4608 BARNSTEAD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 BARNSTEAD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4608 BARNSTEAD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
