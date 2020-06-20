4608 BARNSTEAD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan guest parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Beautiful and Move-in ready TOWN HOME for RENT in a well-maintained gated community Valhalla, near Bloomingdale, Hwy 301 and I-75. This townhouse has 2 guest and master bedrooms with 2 baths upstairs and one Den/Office and .5 bath downstairs. 2 car Garage . Large open floor plan with great room open to kitchen and Formal Dining room. Eat in Kitchen with breakfast nook. RENT INCLUDES BASIC CABLE TV, LAWN CARE, WATER, TRASH, SEWER!. There is additional guest parking located nearby and two community pools. Great location!

Come take a look!