4515 BARNSTEAD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

This Rental is as Perfect as you can find and Move-In ready! Townhome in the Gated Valhalla community. Water and Cable Included. This is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome. Upgraded large kitchen with breakfast bar. The entire downstairs has custom tile. The two upstairs bedrooms are master bedrooms, have wood floors, full bathrooms, and have volume ceilings. Great Room floorplan with screened in lanai and storage closet outside. Located close to one of the two community pools and the mail center. Meticulously landscaped community with nature trails and scenic ponds. Extremely convenient Location. Close to Crosstown, I-75, I-4, Super Target, Brandon mall and all the new Riverview shopping and restaurants. One reserved parking space, with plenty of additional parking spaces close-by. Call today for more information and to see this beautiful Townhome!



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance, $100 HOA Application Fee Per Household.