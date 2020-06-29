All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 4515 BARNSTEAD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
4515 BARNSTEAD DRIVE
Last updated February 17 2020 at 8:30 PM

4515 BARNSTEAD DRIVE

4515 Barnstead Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4515 Barnstead Drive, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This Rental is as Perfect as you can find and Move-In ready! Townhome in the Gated Valhalla community. Water and Cable Included. This is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome. Upgraded large kitchen with breakfast bar. The entire downstairs has custom tile. The two upstairs bedrooms are master bedrooms, have wood floors, full bathrooms, and have volume ceilings. Great Room floorplan with screened in lanai and storage closet outside. Located close to one of the two community pools and the mail center. Meticulously landscaped community with nature trails and scenic ponds. Extremely convenient Location. Close to Crosstown, I-75, I-4, Super Target, Brandon mall and all the new Riverview shopping and restaurants. One reserved parking space, with plenty of additional parking spaces close-by. Call today for more information and to see this beautiful Townhome!

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance, $100 HOA Application Fee Per Household.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 BARNSTEAD DRIVE have any available units?
4515 BARNSTEAD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 4515 BARNSTEAD DRIVE have?
Some of 4515 BARNSTEAD DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 BARNSTEAD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4515 BARNSTEAD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 BARNSTEAD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4515 BARNSTEAD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4515 BARNSTEAD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4515 BARNSTEAD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4515 BARNSTEAD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4515 BARNSTEAD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 BARNSTEAD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4515 BARNSTEAD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4515 BARNSTEAD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4515 BARNSTEAD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 BARNSTEAD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4515 BARNSTEAD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa