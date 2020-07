Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to 437 Country Vineyard Dr and the beautiful community of Brandon Brook. This light, bright, and well laid out home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, formal areas, family room, spacious kitchen, split floorplan, beautiful pool, and a fenced yard. This home is available for immediate occupancy and is conveniently located near shopping, dining, and entertainment. Don't delay, schedule your viewing today!