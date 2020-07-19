All apartments in Brandon
402 S Valrico Rd
402 S Valrico Rd

402 South Valrico Road · No Longer Available
Location

402 South Valrico Road, Brandon, FL 33594

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Non-subdivsion - This property has so much to offer. Non-subdivison, over 1/2 acre fenced lot. This charming home includes a 2 bedroom, 1 bath house, a finished garage with a refrigerator, sink, toilet, shower, washer and dryer as well as storage, a covered carport that will fit 2 cars, covered RV/boat carport. Other features include 3 gates, one electric can be opened from the house, knotty pine cabinets and granite countertops and island in the kitchen. Brick walls in the kitchen and dining room. A gorgeous stone wall with gas fireplace in the family room, formal living and dining rooms. Both bedrooms are large enough for King Size beds. There is a separate Office/Studio building in the back. If the Tenant wants to use the separate building for a Home Based Business there would be a small fee per month. The rent will be reduced if the Tenant does not want use of the RV/Boat carport and Office/Studio Building.No water bills the property is on well and septic. Lawn service is included.

(RLNE4618538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 S Valrico Rd have any available units?
402 S Valrico Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 S Valrico Rd have?
Some of 402 S Valrico Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 S Valrico Rd currently offering any rent specials?
402 S Valrico Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 S Valrico Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 S Valrico Rd is pet friendly.
Does 402 S Valrico Rd offer parking?
Yes, 402 S Valrico Rd offers parking.
Does 402 S Valrico Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 S Valrico Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 S Valrico Rd have a pool?
No, 402 S Valrico Rd does not have a pool.
Does 402 S Valrico Rd have accessible units?
No, 402 S Valrico Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 402 S Valrico Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 S Valrico Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
