402 S Valrico Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Non-subdivsion - This property has so much to offer. Non-subdivison, over 1/2 acre fenced lot. This charming home includes a 2 bedroom, 1 bath house, a finished garage with a refrigerator, sink, toilet, shower, washer and dryer as well as storage, a covered carport that will fit 2 cars, covered RV/boat carport. Other features include 3 gates, one electric can be opened from the house, knotty pine cabinets and granite countertops and island in the kitchen. Brick walls in the kitchen and dining room. A gorgeous stone wall with gas fireplace in the family room, formal living and dining rooms. Both bedrooms are large enough for King Size beds. There is a separate Office/Studio building in the back. If the Tenant wants to use the separate building for a Home Based Business there would be a small fee per month. The rent will be reduced if the Tenant does not want use of the RV/Boat carport and Office/Studio Building.No water bills the property is on well and septic. Lawn service is included.



(RLNE4618538)