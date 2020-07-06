All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 3201 KING RICHARD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated December 9 2019 at 7:56 PM

3201 KING RICHARD COURT

3201 King Richard Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

3201 King Richard Court, Brandon, FL 33584

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a 1 car garage in Seffner. Corner lot, fresh interior paint, large fenced corner lot, full appliance package (including washer & dryer) and so much more.Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the “apply now” field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 KING RICHARD COURT have any available units?
3201 KING RICHARD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 KING RICHARD COURT have?
Some of 3201 KING RICHARD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 KING RICHARD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3201 KING RICHARD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 KING RICHARD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3201 KING RICHARD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 3201 KING RICHARD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3201 KING RICHARD COURT offers parking.
Does 3201 KING RICHARD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3201 KING RICHARD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 KING RICHARD COURT have a pool?
No, 3201 KING RICHARD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3201 KING RICHARD COURT have accessible units?
No, 3201 KING RICHARD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 KING RICHARD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 KING RICHARD COURT has units with dishwashers.

