313 Spring Creek Ave

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

ADORABLE AND AFFORDABLE! This 3 Bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage, home features LAMINATE wood floors in living room and dining room, CERAMIC TILE wet areas, freshly paint, and NEW CARPET in all bedrooms, NEW ROOF, and NEW AC SYSTEM. The KITCHEN has been updated with OAK CABINETS & all black Appliances. The bath has Tub with Shower & GRANITE counter top sink. Great room and dining room overlooks the PRIVATE FENCED backyard. Perfect space weekend BBQs with guests. Well established, quiet, Brandon neighborhood with no HOA restrictions.

GREAT Location for an EZ commute to Tampa, access to I-75, I-4 & the Selmon Crosstown, and is convenient to good schools, shopping, dining, entertainment, and an easy commute to everywhere including MacDill AFB. CALL now for an appointment to view this MUST SEE Home as it will NOT last Long!! PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND AVAILABLE NOW!



Call Alex for more information at 813-382-0014 or email at alex@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com