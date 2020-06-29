All apartments in Brandon
Location

313 Spring Creek Avenue, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
ADORABLE AND AFFORDABLE! This 3 Bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage, home features LAMINATE wood floors in living room and dining room, CERAMIC TILE wet areas, freshly paint, and NEW CARPET in all bedrooms, NEW ROOF, and NEW AC SYSTEM. The KITCHEN has been updated with OAK CABINETS & all black Appliances. The bath has Tub with Shower & GRANITE counter top sink. Great room and dining room overlooks the PRIVATE FENCED backyard. Perfect space weekend BBQs with guests. Well established, quiet, Brandon neighborhood with no HOA restrictions.
GREAT Location for an EZ commute to Tampa, access to I-75, I-4 & the Selmon Crosstown, and is convenient to good schools, shopping, dining, entertainment, and an easy commute to everywhere including MacDill AFB. CALL now for an appointment to view this MUST SEE Home as it will NOT last Long!! PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND AVAILABLE NOW!

Call Alex for more information at 813-382-0014 or email at alex@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Spring Creek Ave have any available units?
313 Spring Creek Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Spring Creek Ave have?
Some of 313 Spring Creek Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Spring Creek Ave currently offering any rent specials?
313 Spring Creek Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Spring Creek Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Spring Creek Ave is pet friendly.
Does 313 Spring Creek Ave offer parking?
Yes, 313 Spring Creek Ave offers parking.
Does 313 Spring Creek Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Spring Creek Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Spring Creek Ave have a pool?
No, 313 Spring Creek Ave does not have a pool.
Does 313 Spring Creek Ave have accessible units?
No, 313 Spring Creek Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Spring Creek Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Spring Creek Ave has units with dishwashers.

