304 McLean Drive

Amenities
This beautiful home was built in the 1960's, but has an amazing renovation to bring it into 2018! Welcome home to your 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open concept living room and brand new kitchen with island! All new tile floors throughout living areas and new carpeting in bedrooms. Large bedrooms and a to-die-for master suite, with sitting area, slider to back yard, double sinks, walk-in closet! Updated hall bath, fresh paint in and out, updated lighting and ceiling fans throughout; updated electric and plumbing... we could go on and on! Stainless steel appliance package. Brand new HVAC system. Brand new roof with architectural shingles. 2-car carport and covered patio. No HOA! Quarter acre lot so close to everything, but on a quiet, dead end road. You get the best of both worlds!