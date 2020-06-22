All apartments in Brandon
Location

304 Mclean Dr, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This beautiful home was built in the 1960's, but has an amazing renovation to bring it into 2018! Welcome home to your 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open concept living room and brand new kitchen with island! All new tile floors throughout living areas and new carpeting in bedrooms. Large bedrooms and a to-die-for master suite, with sitting area, slider to back yard, double sinks, walk-in closet! Updated hall bath, fresh paint in and out, updated lighting and ceiling fans throughout; updated electric and plumbing... we could go on and on! Stainless steel appliance package. Brand new HVAC system. Brand new roof with architectural shingles. 2-car carport and covered patio. No HOA! Quarter acre lot so close to everything, but on a quiet, dead end road. You get the best of both worlds!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 McLean Drive have any available units?
304 McLean Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 McLean Drive have?
Some of 304 McLean Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 McLean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
304 McLean Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 McLean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 304 McLean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 304 McLean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 304 McLean Drive does offer parking.
Does 304 McLean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 McLean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 McLean Drive have a pool?
No, 304 McLean Drive does not have a pool.
Does 304 McLean Drive have accessible units?
No, 304 McLean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 304 McLean Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 McLean Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
