All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 3017 KING PHILLIP WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
3017 KING PHILLIP WAY
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM

3017 KING PHILLIP WAY

3017 King Phillip Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

3017 King Phillip Way, Brandon, FL 33584

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super cute remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on oversized beautifully treed non-restricted lot. This immaculate rental has new paint, new carpet, new dishwasher, new disposal, new landscaping and new hot water heater. The newly remodeled kitchen has wood cabinets, custom back splash, stainless sink and upgraded hardware. The kitchen is open and overlooks the huge great room. The property is non-restricted so bring your boat or RV. Note: There is a large shed located on the back of the property which is being used by the owner and is not part of this rental. Don't wait...cute little home at a great price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 KING PHILLIP WAY have any available units?
3017 KING PHILLIP WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 3017 KING PHILLIP WAY have?
Some of 3017 KING PHILLIP WAY's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 KING PHILLIP WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3017 KING PHILLIP WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 KING PHILLIP WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3017 KING PHILLIP WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 3017 KING PHILLIP WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3017 KING PHILLIP WAY offers parking.
Does 3017 KING PHILLIP WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 KING PHILLIP WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 KING PHILLIP WAY have a pool?
No, 3017 KING PHILLIP WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3017 KING PHILLIP WAY have accessible units?
No, 3017 KING PHILLIP WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 KING PHILLIP WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3017 KING PHILLIP WAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrandon 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Pet Friendly Apartments
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FL
Four Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa