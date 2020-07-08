3017 KING PHILLIP WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Super cute remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on oversized beautifully treed non-restricted lot. This immaculate rental has new paint, new carpet, new dishwasher, new disposal, new landscaping and new hot water heater. The newly remodeled kitchen has wood cabinets, custom back splash, stainless sink and upgraded hardware. The kitchen is open and overlooks the huge great room. The property is non-restricted so bring your boat or RV. Note: There is a large shed located on the back of the property which is being used by the owner and is not part of this rental. Don't wait...cute little home at a great price.