2834 SANTEGO BAY COURT

Great location and newer townhouse ready for move-in. 3 bedroom 2.5 baths with 1 car garage just under 1500 square feet. Very well kept Gate Community right in the heart of Brandon and very close to everything you need and Malls. Easy access to I-75 and I-4. Granite counter tops with plenty of cabinet and closet space. All bedrooms are located upstairs and master bathroom has raised granite vanity with walk-in shower. Carpeted Great room downstairs with 1/2 bath and separate eating area. Only wet areas have tile, rest of home has carpet. Covered patio right off the kitchen and dining area. Gated with community pool. Trash, water and sewer included. Available 3-1-2020