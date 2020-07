Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, townhome with attached 1 car garage in Brandon Pointe community. Home features an open concept downstairs with a large kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. 2nd floor master suite with walk-in closet, dual vanity in the master bath. 2 additional bedrooms, complete bathroom, loft and upstairs laundry room located on 2nd floor. Enclosed screen porch and access to community pool. HOA provides ground maintenance and security.