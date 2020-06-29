All apartments in Brandon
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:31 PM

2747 Conch Hollow

2747 Conch Hollow Drive
Location

2747 Conch Hollow Drive, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
dogs allowed
Beautiful Brandon Townhome! - Please call Garth Jones at 813-787-4212 for more information. This great Pulte built home is available for move in. With a single car attached garage, the entire lower level of this home is tiled. The kitchen has an eat in area, closet pantry, and breakfast bar. The dining room/living room combination is at the rear of the home, where you will find the tiled screened, covered lanai for relaxation. There is a half bath downstairs for convenience. Upstairs in the master suite, the walk in closet, double windows, and full bath are what you are looking for. The laundry is on the second level. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are at the front of the home, with a linen closet and a full bath to share. Vista Cay is gated for your security, and features a sparkling blue pool for your time off. Ask for a private showing today. At move in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be collected in addition to any rent and or security deposit.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3204451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2747 Conch Hollow have any available units?
2747 Conch Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2747 Conch Hollow have?
Some of 2747 Conch Hollow's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2747 Conch Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
2747 Conch Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2747 Conch Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, 2747 Conch Hollow is pet friendly.
Does 2747 Conch Hollow offer parking?
Yes, 2747 Conch Hollow offers parking.
Does 2747 Conch Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2747 Conch Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2747 Conch Hollow have a pool?
Yes, 2747 Conch Hollow has a pool.
Does 2747 Conch Hollow have accessible units?
No, 2747 Conch Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 2747 Conch Hollow have units with dishwashers?
No, 2747 Conch Hollow does not have units with dishwashers.

