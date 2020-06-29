2747 Conch Hollow

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking pool garage dogs allowed

Beautiful Brandon Townhome! - Please call Garth Jones at 813-787-4212 for more information. This great Pulte built home is available for move in. With a single car attached garage, the entire lower level of this home is tiled. The kitchen has an eat in area, closet pantry, and breakfast bar. The dining room/living room combination is at the rear of the home, where you will find the tiled screened, covered lanai for relaxation. There is a half bath downstairs for convenience. Upstairs in the master suite, the walk in closet, double windows, and full bath are what you are looking for. The laundry is on the second level. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are at the front of the home, with a linen closet and a full bath to share. Vista Cay is gated for your security, and features a sparkling blue pool for your time off. Ask for a private showing today. At move in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be collected in addition to any rent and or security deposit.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3204451)