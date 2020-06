2716 LANTERN HILL AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION, CONVENIENT BRANDON POINTE SUBDIVISION IS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING-SHOPPING, BANKING, RESTAURANTS, THE MALL THE EXPRESSWAY. THIS LIKE NEW HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE 5/1/2018. THE LOWER LEVEL IS BEAUTIFUL TILE ON THE DIAGONAL. FLOOR PLAN FEATURES A NICE FOYER, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, HALF BATH AND LARGE OPEN KITCHEN/FAMILY ROOM COMBINATION ON THE GROUND FLOOR. UPSTAIRS ARE 3 AMPLE BEDROOMS AND INDOOR UTILITY WHICH INCLUDES WASHER/DRYER. THE MASTER HAS A WALK IN CLOSET AND NICE MASTER BATH FEATURING A GARDEN TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. 2" FAUX MINI BLINDS. CEILING FANS IN ALL THE BEDROOMS. DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE REACHED BY ALLY IN THE REAR. OPEN COVERED AND SCREENED PATIO FOR YOUR BBQ. GATED COMMUNITY WITH COMMUNITY POOL. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. LOOK AT THIS ONE, YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED.