2560 Middleton Grove Dr

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Three story Townhome available for rent in the gated Lake Brandon community. This gorgeous townhome features 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1 car garage and over 2,000 sqft of living space. The ground floor has a large bedroom with a bathroom and sliders leading to open porch. On the second floor you will find the spacious living room, another bedroom and bathroom, as well as a beautifully designed kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The third floor features the master bedroom suite as well as the 4th bedroom with its own bathroom. The community is centrally located close to I75, the Expressway, as well as shopping & Dining. Rent includes grounds upkeep, water and sewage. Call today to schedule your private showing!