Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:44 AM

2560 Middleton Grove Dr

2560 Middleton Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2560 Middleton Grove Drive, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Three story Townhome available for rent in the gated Lake Brandon community. This gorgeous townhome features 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1 car garage and over 2,000 sqft of living space. The ground floor has a large bedroom with a bathroom and sliders leading to open porch. On the second floor you will find the spacious living room, another bedroom and bathroom, as well as a beautifully designed kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The third floor features the master bedroom suite as well as the 4th bedroom with its own bathroom. The community is centrally located close to I75, the Expressway, as well as shopping & Dining. Rent includes grounds upkeep, water and sewage. Call today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2560 Middleton Grove Dr have any available units?
2560 Middleton Grove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2560 Middleton Grove Dr have?
Some of 2560 Middleton Grove Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2560 Middleton Grove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2560 Middleton Grove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2560 Middleton Grove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2560 Middleton Grove Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2560 Middleton Grove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2560 Middleton Grove Dr offers parking.
Does 2560 Middleton Grove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2560 Middleton Grove Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2560 Middleton Grove Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2560 Middleton Grove Dr has a pool.
Does 2560 Middleton Grove Dr have accessible units?
No, 2560 Middleton Grove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2560 Middleton Grove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2560 Middleton Grove Dr has units with dishwashers.

