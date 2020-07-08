2518 KNIGHT ISLAND DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

BRAND NEW! Be the FIRST to live in this BEAUTIFUL HOME with 5 bedrooms + loft, 3 baths located in the new GATED COMMUNITY of Brooker Ridge. Floor plan features 1 downstairs bedroom & bath, with 4 additional bedrooms and loft upstairs. Downstairs main living area features large kitchen w/dining area, granite countertops, stainless appliances and large closet pantry overlooking the family room. There is a great flex space when you enter the home which could be used as a home office, living room or formal dining room. Master bedroom is very spacious and includes 2 walk-in closets (one very large, one smaller). Master bath features dual vanities, and upstairs second bath includes dual vanity and private water closet/bathing area. Other great features include Smart Home Technology (will set up with Tenant provided internet service), upstairs utility room including washer & dryer, energy efficient home, and large yard with front & back irrigation.