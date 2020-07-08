All apartments in Brandon
2518 KNIGHT ISLAND DRIVE
2518 KNIGHT ISLAND DRIVE

2518 Knight Island Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2518 Knight Island Dr, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
BRAND NEW! Be the FIRST to live in this BEAUTIFUL HOME with 5 bedrooms + loft, 3 baths located in the new GATED COMMUNITY of Brooker Ridge. Floor plan features 1 downstairs bedroom & bath, with 4 additional bedrooms and loft upstairs. Downstairs main living area features large kitchen w/dining area, granite countertops, stainless appliances and large closet pantry overlooking the family room. There is a great flex space when you enter the home which could be used as a home office, living room or formal dining room. Master bedroom is very spacious and includes 2 walk-in closets (one very large, one smaller). Master bath features dual vanities, and upstairs second bath includes dual vanity and private water closet/bathing area. Other great features include Smart Home Technology (will set up with Tenant provided internet service), upstairs utility room including washer & dryer, energy efficient home, and large yard with front & back irrigation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 KNIGHT ISLAND DRIVE have any available units?
2518 KNIGHT ISLAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 KNIGHT ISLAND DRIVE have?
Some of 2518 KNIGHT ISLAND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 KNIGHT ISLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2518 KNIGHT ISLAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 KNIGHT ISLAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2518 KNIGHT ISLAND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2518 KNIGHT ISLAND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2518 KNIGHT ISLAND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2518 KNIGHT ISLAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2518 KNIGHT ISLAND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 KNIGHT ISLAND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2518 KNIGHT ISLAND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2518 KNIGHT ISLAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2518 KNIGHT ISLAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 KNIGHT ISLAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2518 KNIGHT ISLAND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

