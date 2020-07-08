All apartments in Brandon
2504 Giddens Avenue
2504 Giddens Avenue

2504 Giddens Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Giddens Avenue, Brandon, FL 33584

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Giddens Avenue have any available units?
2504 Giddens Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 2504 Giddens Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Giddens Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Giddens Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2504 Giddens Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2504 Giddens Avenue offer parking?
No, 2504 Giddens Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2504 Giddens Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Giddens Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Giddens Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2504 Giddens Avenue has a pool.
Does 2504 Giddens Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2504 Giddens Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Giddens Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 Giddens Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2504 Giddens Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2504 Giddens Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

