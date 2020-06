Amenities

2 bedroom 2 bathroom Brandon Condo - Come home to this gated condominium community in the heart of Brandon! The 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo features an open living are, and split floorplan with eating space off of the kitchen. There is a washer and dryer in the unit for added convenience. kitchen is open to the living room and dining area. Master bedroom offers good size closet and an ensuite bathroom with tub/shower. there is access to a patio off of the living area. This community offers community pool, playground, and gym access passes for a small fee. All applicants must be approved through the management company and the HOA before moving. Call today to schedule a viewing!



(RLNE5644975)