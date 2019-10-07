All apartments in Brandon
2439 Earlswood Court
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:36 AM

2439 Earlswood Court

2439 Earlswood Court · No Longer Available
Location

2439 Earlswood Court, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2BR / 2.5 - Beautiful 2-story townhouse with attached 1-car garage in the highly desirable Brandon area! Excellent condition! Featuring a spacious open floor-plan that is fresh and contemporary. The kitchen offers an open view into the dining room and living room. The master suite features a tranquil sweeping view of the grove of grandfather Live Oak trees and the park area below. You will love sitting in your screened lanai, strolling around the waterfront or taking a dip in the sparkling community pool! This fantastic unit comes complete with all major appliances including full-size washer and dryer and is conveniently located close to SR60 with easy access to I75 and Downtown Tampa. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED IN THE RENT! For more details, please call Anna Engle with Home Locators 813-520-0614 today! (MUST allow 14 days for HOA application processing!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2439 Earlswood Court have any available units?
2439 Earlswood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2439 Earlswood Court have?
Some of 2439 Earlswood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2439 Earlswood Court currently offering any rent specials?
2439 Earlswood Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2439 Earlswood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2439 Earlswood Court is pet friendly.
Does 2439 Earlswood Court offer parking?
Yes, 2439 Earlswood Court does offer parking.
Does 2439 Earlswood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2439 Earlswood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2439 Earlswood Court have a pool?
Yes, 2439 Earlswood Court has a pool.
Does 2439 Earlswood Court have accessible units?
No, 2439 Earlswood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2439 Earlswood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2439 Earlswood Court has units with dishwashers.
