2439 Earlswood Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

2BR / 2.5 - Beautiful 2-story townhouse with attached 1-car garage in the highly desirable Brandon area! Excellent condition! Featuring a spacious open floor-plan that is fresh and contemporary. The kitchen offers an open view into the dining room and living room. The master suite features a tranquil sweeping view of the grove of grandfather Live Oak trees and the park area below. You will love sitting in your screened lanai, strolling around the waterfront or taking a dip in the sparkling community pool! This fantastic unit comes complete with all major appliances including full-size washer and dryer and is conveniently located close to SR60 with easy access to I75 and Downtown Tampa. WATER/SEWER INCLUDED IN THE RENT! For more details, please call Anna Engle with Home Locators 813-520-0614 today! (MUST allow 14 days for HOA application processing!)