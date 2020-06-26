2350 Lake Woodberry Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill guest parking

Brandon~ Gorgeous 2BD/2.5BTH Townhome in Gated Regency Key of Brandon - Put this large, gorgeous home in the gated community of Regency Key on your must see list! This spacious townhome is located in the heart of Brandon. Surrounded by local shopping, eating, entertainment, and within a short drive to beaches and international airport this is where you want to be! This home has two luxurious Master Suites on the private 2nd level. This gorgeous home features laminate wood floors throughout the main level, wooden stair case, and hardwood floors throughout the second level. Home has upgraded lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, window coverings, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, screen lanai and views of the wooded preserve. The community has ample guest parking, a community pool, club house, and is gated 24/7. This home has everything! Call for your private showing!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3181001)