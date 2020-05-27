2327 Lake Woodberry Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly volleyball court

Regency Key Community 2/2.5 townhome . Downstairs features a large living/dining room with a pass through to the kitchen. The kitchen boasts light and bright cabinets, room for a small breakfast nook, and sliders to the screened lanai. Upstairs you'll find 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space. Home is located in very quiet area of complex, plenty of parking. The community offers a swimming pool, picnic area, volleyball court and playground. Regency Key Townhomes is centrally located with an easy commute to Brandon Town Center, downtown Tampa, and the University areas. Located in the heart of Brandon, just 1.5 miles from I-75, West Field Mall, Regency Town Center, area restaurants & shops.