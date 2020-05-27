All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 2327 Lake Woodberry Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
2327 Lake Woodberry Cir
Last updated June 26 2019 at 3:58 PM

2327 Lake Woodberry Cir

2327 Lake Woodberry Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2327 Lake Woodberry Circle, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
playground
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
Regency Key Community 2/2.5 townhome . Downstairs features a large living/dining room with a pass through to the kitchen. The kitchen boasts light and bright cabinets, room for a small breakfast nook, and sliders to the screened lanai. Upstairs you'll find 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space. Home is located in very quiet area of complex, plenty of parking. The community offers a swimming pool, picnic area, volleyball court and playground. Regency Key Townhomes is centrally located with an easy commute to Brandon Town Center, downtown Tampa, and the University areas. Located in the heart of Brandon, just 1.5 miles from I-75, West Field Mall, Regency Town Center, area restaurants & shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 Lake Woodberry Cir have any available units?
2327 Lake Woodberry Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2327 Lake Woodberry Cir have?
Some of 2327 Lake Woodberry Cir's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 Lake Woodberry Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2327 Lake Woodberry Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 Lake Woodberry Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2327 Lake Woodberry Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2327 Lake Woodberry Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2327 Lake Woodberry Cir offers parking.
Does 2327 Lake Woodberry Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2327 Lake Woodberry Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 Lake Woodberry Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2327 Lake Woodberry Cir has a pool.
Does 2327 Lake Woodberry Cir have accessible units?
No, 2327 Lake Woodberry Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 Lake Woodberry Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2327 Lake Woodberry Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa