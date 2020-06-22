All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 2278 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
2278 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2278 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE

2278 Lake Woodberry Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2278 Lake Woodberry Circle, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gated, Ideal location townhome in Brandon with water included. Patio enclosed with AC and windows for natural light to use as a den or reading room. Community pool & playground. Water, trash and sewer included. Quick access to Tampa, MacDill and everywhere - located very close to I75 & Brandon Mall area for all restaurants and shopping. Very well maintained and appliances included. Small pets ok with owner approval and non refundable pet fee. Min 550+ credit score, no recent evictions, bankruptcies or criminal issues. Will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2278 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE have any available units?
2278 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2278 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE have?
Some of 2278 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2278 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2278 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2278 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2278 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 2278 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 2278 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 2278 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2278 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2278 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2278 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2278 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2278 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2278 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2278 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
2211 Grand Isle
2211 Grand Isle Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa