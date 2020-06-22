2278 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning playground

Gated, Ideal location townhome in Brandon with water included. Patio enclosed with AC and windows for natural light to use as a den or reading room. Community pool & playground. Water, trash and sewer included. Quick access to Tampa, MacDill and everywhere - located very close to I75 & Brandon Mall area for all restaurants and shopping. Very well maintained and appliances included. Small pets ok with owner approval and non refundable pet fee. Min 550+ credit score, no recent evictions, bankruptcies or criminal issues. Will not last long.