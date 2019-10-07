All apartments in Brandon
Last updated February 29 2020

2253 Lake Woodberry Cir

2253 Lake Woodberry Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2253 Lake Woodberry Circle, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
volleyball court
2/2.5 in Regency Key Gated Community of Brandon!! This warm and inviting home is move in ready with light oak wood laminate floors downstairs with carpet upstairs, yet tile flooring in all wet areas!! Open Great Room and Dining Room with pass thru to Kitchen. Your kitchen offers an all-white appliance package including range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator, White Wood Cabinets with a closet pantry for additional storage. Guest bathroom just off the great Room with pedestal sink and contemporary lighting! This home has everything you need to live like a king without all the responsibilities!! Master Suite has your full bathroom featuring a compact and sturdy sink with cabinets. Master bedroom has plenty of natural lighting, wake up in the morning to the many scenic views this community offers. Entertain your Friends or Family on the Screened Lanai with the Picturesque Lake Woodberry as the backdrop! Monthly rental rate includes, pool, lawn care, water, trash and sewer, just bring the electric with you!! Pet friendly up to 25 lb. maximum. Other splendid features are the community pool, playground, assigned parking, gated neighborhood, volleyball fields to name a few and maintenance free exterior. Enjoy the carefree lifestyle when you come home and relax at the pool. Located just Few Minutes off SR 60 with lots of Shopping and Dining options that surround you from all directions. Convenient to Interstate 75 and the Crosstown Expressway for easy commute to Tampa and/or Airport! This Affordable Townhome is Available NOW!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2253 Lake Woodberry Cir have any available units?
2253 Lake Woodberry Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2253 Lake Woodberry Cir have?
Some of 2253 Lake Woodberry Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2253 Lake Woodberry Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2253 Lake Woodberry Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2253 Lake Woodberry Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2253 Lake Woodberry Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2253 Lake Woodberry Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2253 Lake Woodberry Cir offers parking.
Does 2253 Lake Woodberry Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2253 Lake Woodberry Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2253 Lake Woodberry Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2253 Lake Woodberry Cir has a pool.
Does 2253 Lake Woodberry Cir have accessible units?
No, 2253 Lake Woodberry Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2253 Lake Woodberry Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2253 Lake Woodberry Cir has units with dishwashers.
