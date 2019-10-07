2253 Lake Woodberry Cir

Amenities

2/2.5 in Regency Key Gated Community of Brandon!! This warm and inviting home is move in ready with light oak wood laminate floors downstairs with carpet upstairs, yet tile flooring in all wet areas!! Open Great Room and Dining Room with pass thru to Kitchen. Your kitchen offers an all-white appliance package including range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator, White Wood Cabinets with a closet pantry for additional storage. Guest bathroom just off the great Room with pedestal sink and contemporary lighting! This home has everything you need to live like a king without all the responsibilities!! Master Suite has your full bathroom featuring a compact and sturdy sink with cabinets. Master bedroom has plenty of natural lighting, wake up in the morning to the many scenic views this community offers. Entertain your Friends or Family on the Screened Lanai with the Picturesque Lake Woodberry as the backdrop! Monthly rental rate includes, pool, lawn care, water, trash and sewer, just bring the electric with you!! Pet friendly up to 25 lb. maximum. Other splendid features are the community pool, playground, assigned parking, gated neighborhood, volleyball fields to name a few and maintenance free exterior. Enjoy the carefree lifestyle when you come home and relax at the pool. Located just Few Minutes off SR 60 with lots of Shopping and Dining options that surround you from all directions. Convenient to Interstate 75 and the Crosstown Expressway for easy commute to Tampa and/or Airport! This Affordable Townhome is Available NOW!!