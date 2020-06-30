All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 2215 Elizabeth Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
2215 Elizabeth Dr
Last updated December 20 2019 at 11:00 AM

2215 Elizabeth Dr

2215 Elizabeth Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2215 Elizabeth Drive, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Great spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage available! This home was recently renovated with a new kitchen and appliances, tile throughout, new paint, all new fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Other features include central heat and air, washer dryer connections, dishwasher, sliding glass doors which lead to a large deck in a fenced in back yard, storage shed, and a quiet front courtyard.

No Section 8.

Visit our website for a FREE application!

www.realnetpropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Elizabeth Dr have any available units?
2215 Elizabeth Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 Elizabeth Dr have?
Some of 2215 Elizabeth Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Elizabeth Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Elizabeth Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Elizabeth Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2215 Elizabeth Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2215 Elizabeth Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Elizabeth Dr offers parking.
Does 2215 Elizabeth Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 Elizabeth Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Elizabeth Dr have a pool?
No, 2215 Elizabeth Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Elizabeth Dr have accessible units?
No, 2215 Elizabeth Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Elizabeth Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 Elizabeth Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa