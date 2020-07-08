2211 Broadway View Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4d10cda061 ---- Spacious 3/2.5 with Loft & Garage! This beautiful townhouse offers an open floor plan with gorgeous vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has an abundance of dark wood cabinets and granite counter tops as well as pantry for storage. Please note that the pictures do not show a refrigerator but one has been installed. The master bedroom is downstairs and has a large master bath with dual vanities, garden tub and standalone shower along with two closets. The other two bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space with additional storage closets throughout the home. The loft upstairs is perfect for an office or play space for the kids. Washer/Dryer hooks ups are inside the home. This lovely home has a water softener/filter connection.The lawn care is covered in the rent, no mowing for you! This townhouse is right across from the pool, perfect for these hot summer days! You\'ll be minutes away from all major highways, the Brandon Mall and all the shopping and dining that Brandon has to offer! Come see your next home! Tenant Occupied Available 8/10/2019. Carpet Community Pool Garage Granite Counter Hoa Lawn Maintenance Included In Rent Pet Restrictions Pets Allowed Uncovered Patio Vaulted Ceilings Washer/Dryer Hookups