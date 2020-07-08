All apartments in Brandon
2211 Broadway View Ave
Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:48 PM

2211 Broadway View Ave

2211 Broadway View Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2211 Broadway View Ave, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4d10cda061 ---- Spacious 3/2.5 with Loft & Garage! This beautiful townhouse offers an open floor plan with gorgeous vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has an abundance of dark wood cabinets and granite counter tops as well as pantry for storage. Please note that the pictures do not show a refrigerator but one has been installed. The master bedroom is downstairs and has a large master bath with dual vanities, garden tub and standalone shower along with two closets. The other two bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space with additional storage closets throughout the home. The loft upstairs is perfect for an office or play space for the kids. Washer/Dryer hooks ups are inside the home. This lovely home has a water softener/filter connection.The lawn care is covered in the rent, no mowing for you! This townhouse is right across from the pool, perfect for these hot summer days! You\'ll be minutes away from all major highways, the Brandon Mall and all the shopping and dining that Brandon has to offer! Come see your next home! Tenant Occupied Available 8/10/2019. Carpet Community Pool Garage Granite Counter Hoa Lawn Maintenance Included In Rent Pet Restrictions Pets Allowed Uncovered Patio Vaulted Ceilings Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Broadway View Ave have any available units?
2211 Broadway View Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 Broadway View Ave have?
Some of 2211 Broadway View Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Broadway View Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Broadway View Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Broadway View Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 Broadway View Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2211 Broadway View Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2211 Broadway View Ave offers parking.
Does 2211 Broadway View Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2211 Broadway View Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Broadway View Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2211 Broadway View Ave has a pool.
Does 2211 Broadway View Ave have accessible units?
No, 2211 Broadway View Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Broadway View Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2211 Broadway View Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

