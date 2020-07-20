2210 SNOWFLAKE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Wonderful opportunity to rent this 3BD/2.5 BA townhome located in the desirable Ventura Bay Townhome Community. Community is gated & offers a community pool. Townhome features granite countertops in the kitchen, upgraded cabinets, & breakfast bar. From the living/dining area you can view the spacious screen patio overlooking the mature tree landscaping. Master bedroom features engineered wood flooring & walk in closet. Master bath offers dual sinks & garden tub with shower. Laundry closet is located upstairs for convenience. Owner prefers no pets. Location provides easy access to major highways & interstate systems. $75 tenant processing fee will be collected at time of move in.