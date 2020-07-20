All apartments in Brandon
2210 SNOWFLAKE PLACE
2210 SNOWFLAKE PLACE

2210 Snowflake Place · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Snowflake Place, Brandon, FL 33578

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Wonderful opportunity to rent this 3BD/2.5 BA townhome located in the desirable Ventura Bay Townhome Community. Community is gated & offers a community pool. Townhome features granite countertops in the kitchen, upgraded cabinets, & breakfast bar. From the living/dining area you can view the spacious screen patio overlooking the mature tree landscaping. Master bedroom features engineered wood flooring & walk in closet. Master bath offers dual sinks & garden tub with shower. Laundry closet is located upstairs for convenience. Owner prefers no pets. Location provides easy access to major highways & interstate systems. $75 tenant processing fee will be collected at time of move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 SNOWFLAKE PLACE have any available units?
2210 SNOWFLAKE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 SNOWFLAKE PLACE have?
Some of 2210 SNOWFLAKE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 SNOWFLAKE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2210 SNOWFLAKE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 SNOWFLAKE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2210 SNOWFLAKE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2210 SNOWFLAKE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2210 SNOWFLAKE PLACE offers parking.
Does 2210 SNOWFLAKE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2210 SNOWFLAKE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 SNOWFLAKE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2210 SNOWFLAKE PLACE has a pool.
Does 2210 SNOWFLAKE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2210 SNOWFLAKE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 SNOWFLAKE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 SNOWFLAKE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
