Last updated July 7 2019 at 2:30 PM

2203 Fluorshire Dr

2203 Fluorshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2203 Fluorshire Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/38ff3a304e ---- AVAILABLE NOW!!! Lovely kept 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome in Providence Lakes. The spacious first floor living area is flooded with natural sunlight and has plenty of room for all your furniture with a living room on one side and dining room option on the other. Gorgeous gleaming hardwood floors on the first floor. Neutral colored throughout the home allows for any d�cor you have in mind. Centrally located kitchen has all white appliances, and a pass through to the dining room. Separate pantry storage available in the kitchen for those that love to cook!! A quick jaunt upstairs and you will find the master bedroom that offers a walk-in closet with custom shelving for the shopper in the family. Attached full master bathroom for additional ease and privacy. Remaining 2 large bedrooms, with plenty of closet space, ceiling fans and overhead lighting, large windows, and plush carpeting is as spacious as the master suite. For added convenience, there is stackable washer & dryer for your use just inside the kitchen. Pet friendly to dogs only, no cats or ferrets. Utilities included in the rent are water, sewer, trash and basic cable. Additional easy parking available for guests. Enjoy floating in the community pool or lounging out in the sun! Located in central Brandon, you are minutes from the Westfield mall, tons of great local restaurants, and so much more. Only minutes from the Crosstown, making it easy commuting around Tampa Bay. Available NOW!! Dogs Ok Medium 36 60 Dogs Ok Small16 35 Dogs Ok Very Small Under 35lbs Gated Hoa Hoa Application Required Lawn Maintenance Included In Rent Pet Restrictions Pets Allowed Trash Included In Rent Washer/Dryer In Unit Water Included In Rent Wood Flooring Laminate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 Fluorshire Dr have any available units?
2203 Fluorshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2203 Fluorshire Dr have?
Some of 2203 Fluorshire Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 Fluorshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2203 Fluorshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 Fluorshire Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2203 Fluorshire Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2203 Fluorshire Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2203 Fluorshire Dr offers parking.
Does 2203 Fluorshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2203 Fluorshire Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 Fluorshire Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2203 Fluorshire Dr has a pool.
Does 2203 Fluorshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 2203 Fluorshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 Fluorshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2203 Fluorshire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
