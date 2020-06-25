2203 Fluorshire Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/38ff3a304e ---- AVAILABLE NOW!!! Lovely kept 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome in Providence Lakes. The spacious first floor living area is flooded with natural sunlight and has plenty of room for all your furniture with a living room on one side and dining room option on the other. Gorgeous gleaming hardwood floors on the first floor. Neutral colored throughout the home allows for any d�cor you have in mind. Centrally located kitchen has all white appliances, and a pass through to the dining room. Separate pantry storage available in the kitchen for those that love to cook!! A quick jaunt upstairs and you will find the master bedroom that offers a walk-in closet with custom shelving for the shopper in the family. Attached full master bathroom for additional ease and privacy. Remaining 2 large bedrooms, with plenty of closet space, ceiling fans and overhead lighting, large windows, and plush carpeting is as spacious as the master suite. For added convenience, there is stackable washer & dryer for your use just inside the kitchen. Pet friendly to dogs only, no cats or ferrets. Utilities included in the rent are water, sewer, trash and basic cable. Additional easy parking available for guests. Enjoy floating in the community pool or lounging out in the sun! Located in central Brandon, you are minutes from the Westfield mall, tons of great local restaurants, and so much more. Only minutes from the Crosstown, making it easy commuting around Tampa Bay. Available NOW!! Dogs Ok Medium 36 60 Dogs Ok Small16 35 Dogs Ok Very Small Under 35lbs Gated Hoa Hoa Application Required Lawn Maintenance Included In Rent Pet Restrictions Pets Allowed Trash Included In Rent Washer/Dryer In Unit Water Included In Rent Wood Flooring Laminate