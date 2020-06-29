2154 Broadway View Ave

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Almost new Townhouse in Brandon. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Come see this beautiful and roomy 3 bd 2 1/2 Bath. Located in a quiet neighborhood with a community pool. Granite counter tops in kitchen and all baths. Plenty of room to stretch out in all bedrooms. Nice size walk in closet in master. Go to work come home and sit out by the pool, why worry about the yard work. Youll love the easy access to I-75 and the Selmon Expressway, putting the entire Tampa Bay region within an easy drive. Enjoy dining at the many area restaurants including Outback Steakhouse, Bahama Breeze, Revolution Ice Cream and The Cheesecake Factory to name a few. Need some retail therapy? The Brandon Mall is just around the corner!

.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable.Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will

check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application

fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813.766.2343



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5592100)