All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 2154 Broadway View Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
2154 Broadway View Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

2154 Broadway View Ave

2154 Broadway Center Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2154 Broadway Center Boulevard, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Almost new Townhouse in Brandon. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Come see this beautiful and roomy 3 bd 2 1/2 Bath. Located in a quiet neighborhood with a community pool. Granite counter tops in kitchen and all baths. Plenty of room to stretch out in all bedrooms. Nice size walk in closet in master. Go to work come home and sit out by the pool, why worry about the yard work. Youll love the easy access to I-75 and the Selmon Expressway, putting the entire Tampa Bay region within an easy drive. Enjoy dining at the many area restaurants including Outback Steakhouse, Bahama Breeze, Revolution Ice Cream and The Cheesecake Factory to name a few. Need some retail therapy? The Brandon Mall is just around the corner!
.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable.Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will
check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application
fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813.766.2343

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5592100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2154 Broadway View Ave have any available units?
2154 Broadway View Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2154 Broadway View Ave have?
Some of 2154 Broadway View Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2154 Broadway View Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2154 Broadway View Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2154 Broadway View Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2154 Broadway View Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2154 Broadway View Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2154 Broadway View Ave offers parking.
Does 2154 Broadway View Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2154 Broadway View Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2154 Broadway View Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2154 Broadway View Ave has a pool.
Does 2154 Broadway View Ave have accessible units?
No, 2154 Broadway View Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2154 Broadway View Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2154 Broadway View Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa