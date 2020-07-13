All apartments in Brandon
Brandon, FL
215 Lake Brook Cir 208
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

215 Lake Brook Cir 208

215 Lake Brook Cr 208 · No Longer Available
Brandon
Location

215 Lake Brook Cr 208, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
215 Lake Brook Cir 208 Available 03/04/22 Water Front 1 Bedroom 1 Bath for Lease in Brandon - Water Front 1 bedroom 1 bath condominium. The property is located at 215 Lake Parsons Green #208, Brandon, FL 33511. Our property is positioned on the 2nd floor, which is the top floor, and has amazing views. Inside the property features tile throughout, huge bedroom with a walk in closet, views of the water from all main areas and much more. To apply for the property go to our website @ www.powellrealty.com or visit our office.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2024000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Lake Brook Cir 208 have any available units?
215 Lake Brook Cir 208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Lake Brook Cir 208 have?
Some of 215 Lake Brook Cir 208's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Lake Brook Cir 208 currently offering any rent specials?
215 Lake Brook Cir 208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Lake Brook Cir 208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Lake Brook Cir 208 is pet friendly.
Does 215 Lake Brook Cir 208 offer parking?
No, 215 Lake Brook Cir 208 does not offer parking.
Does 215 Lake Brook Cir 208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Lake Brook Cir 208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Lake Brook Cir 208 have a pool?
Yes, 215 Lake Brook Cir 208 has a pool.
Does 215 Lake Brook Cir 208 have accessible units?
No, 215 Lake Brook Cir 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Lake Brook Cir 208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Lake Brook Cir 208 does not have units with dishwashers.
