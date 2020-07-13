Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym pool tennis court

215 Lake Brook Cir 208 Available 03/04/22 Water Front 1 Bedroom 1 Bath for Lease in Brandon - Water Front 1 bedroom 1 bath condominium. The property is located at 215 Lake Parsons Green #208, Brandon, FL 33511. Our property is positioned on the 2nd floor, which is the top floor, and has amazing views. Inside the property features tile throughout, huge bedroom with a walk in closet, views of the water from all main areas and much more. To apply for the property go to our website @ www.powellrealty.com or visit our office.



No Cats Allowed



