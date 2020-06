Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

2149 Brandon Park Circle - Please call Ralph Lozada at (813) 480-7326 for more information on this home. THIS SINGLE FAMILY HOME HAS 4BRM, 2.5 BATH AND IS LOCATED RIGHT IN THE HEART OF BRANDON. THIS HOME FEATURES NEWER TILE FLOORS IN THE L.R., D.R. & FAMILY ROOM. SEPARATE EAT-IN SPACE IN THE KITCHEN, AND BARSTOOLS/SNACK BAR. KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDES A GAS STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, DISPOSAL AND RANGE HOOD. NEW WOOD LAMINATED FLOORING INSTALLING IN BDROOMS. THIS HOME HAS A MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS WITH MASTER BATH THAT FEATURES DUAL SINKS, SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER. HALF BATH AND SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM LOCATED DOWNSTAIRS. THE 3 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS ARE LOCATED UPSTAIRS INCLUDING A BONUS AREA FOR OFFICE OR PLAY AREA. EACH BRM INCLUDES CEILING FANS AND CARPETING. THE UPSTAIRS BATH HAS TUB AND SHOWER COMBO AND DUAL SINKS. FRENCH DOORS IN THE FAMILY ROOM OPEN TO A PRIVACY FENCED BACKYARD AND OPENED PORCH. THIS HOME IS LOCATED SHORT DISTANCE FROM BRANDON MALL, RESTAURANTS, MOVIE THEATERS, SHOPPING AND GREAT SCHOOLS. LAWN PEST CONTROL INCLUDED IN RENT. Tenant occupied until August 31, 2019. Pet on premises. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).



(RLNE4165554)