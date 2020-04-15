All apartments in Brandon
2117 LENNOX DALE LANE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2117 LENNOX DALE LANE

2117 Lennox Dale Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2117 Lennox Dale Ln, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Don't wait, check out this Town Home in the newly developed Broadway Centre close to I-4 and I-75 highway. Inside this home features 3 nice size bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a 1 car garage, inside laundry, ceramic tile and wood floors throughout the first floor living area and carpet upstairs. Includes, open kitchen with breakfast bar, marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plus a large master suite with dual sinks, and glass enclosed shower. Outside you will find a covered patio and manicured lawn with lush landscaping. Broadway Centre offers residents access to a community pool and rent includes grounds care and pest control. Owner application fee is $50 per adult. HOA application charge is $100 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 LENNOX DALE LANE have any available units?
2117 LENNOX DALE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 LENNOX DALE LANE have?
Some of 2117 LENNOX DALE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 LENNOX DALE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2117 LENNOX DALE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 LENNOX DALE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2117 LENNOX DALE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2117 LENNOX DALE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2117 LENNOX DALE LANE does offer parking.
Does 2117 LENNOX DALE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2117 LENNOX DALE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 LENNOX DALE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2117 LENNOX DALE LANE has a pool.
Does 2117 LENNOX DALE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2117 LENNOX DALE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 LENNOX DALE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2117 LENNOX DALE LANE has units with dishwashers.
