2117 LENNOX DALE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Don't wait, check out this Town Home in the newly developed Broadway Centre close to I-4 and I-75 highway. Inside this home features 3 nice size bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a 1 car garage, inside laundry, ceramic tile and wood floors throughout the first floor living area and carpet upstairs. Includes, open kitchen with breakfast bar, marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plus a large master suite with dual sinks, and glass enclosed shower. Outside you will find a covered patio and manicured lawn with lush landscaping. Broadway Centre offers residents access to a community pool and rent includes grounds care and pest control. Owner application fee is $50 per adult. HOA application charge is $100 per adult.