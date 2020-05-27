All apartments in Brandon
Last updated March 7 2020 at 12:18 AM

2039 Shadow Pine Drive

2039 Shadow Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2039 Shadow Pine Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION
Nested in the Providence Lakes area of Brandon, this home features four spacious bedrooms, two baths with 1820 square feet of living space. Walk into a living room space that is unique and spacious perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is across the back with updated appliances and counter tops and a large eat-in area overlooking the screened in lanai and sizeable backyard. Mature trees both in the front and back of the home to keep things cool in the Florida heat. This property is just off of Providence Road, very close to I75, shopping, and excellent schools.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2039 Shadow Pine Drive have any available units?
2039 Shadow Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 2039 Shadow Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2039 Shadow Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2039 Shadow Pine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2039 Shadow Pine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2039 Shadow Pine Drive offer parking?
No, 2039 Shadow Pine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2039 Shadow Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2039 Shadow Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2039 Shadow Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 2039 Shadow Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2039 Shadow Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 2039 Shadow Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2039 Shadow Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2039 Shadow Pine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2039 Shadow Pine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2039 Shadow Pine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
