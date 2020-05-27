2039 Shadow Pine Drive

Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION

Nested in the Providence Lakes area of Brandon, this home features four spacious bedrooms, two baths with 1820 square feet of living space. Walk into a living room space that is unique and spacious perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is across the back with updated appliances and counter tops and a large eat-in area overlooking the screened in lanai and sizeable backyard. Mature trees both in the front and back of the home to keep things cool in the Florida heat. This property is just off of Providence Road, very close to I75, shopping, and excellent schools.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



