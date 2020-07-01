202 Lake Parsons Green #101

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Ground Floor - Corner Unit - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom for Lease - We are offering a recently upgraded and remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath for lease in Brandon, FL. Our ground floor unit is also a corner unit. The interior features the following upgrades: 1. Luxury wood planking vinyl flooring 2. New paint 3. New lighting and fixtures 4. Interior laundry area with a full size washer/dryer.



In addition to the above, included with your rent is water, trash, sewer, pest control, and the washer/dryer. To apply for the property go to www.powellrealty.com and apply online. We look forward to having you as a resident!



(RLNE5518596)