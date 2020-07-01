All apartments in Brandon
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

202 Lake Parsons Green #101

202 Lake Parsons Green · No Longer Available
Location

202 Lake Parsons Green, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Ground Floor - Corner Unit - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom for Lease - We are offering a recently upgraded and remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath for lease in Brandon, FL. Our ground floor unit is also a corner unit. The interior features the following upgrades: 1. Luxury wood planking vinyl flooring 2. New paint 3. New lighting and fixtures 4. Interior laundry area with a full size washer/dryer.

In addition to the above, included with your rent is water, trash, sewer, pest control, and the washer/dryer. To apply for the property go to www.powellrealty.com and apply online. We look forward to having you as a resident!

(RLNE5518596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Lake Parsons Green #101 have any available units?
202 Lake Parsons Green #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Lake Parsons Green #101 have?
Some of 202 Lake Parsons Green #101's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Lake Parsons Green #101 currently offering any rent specials?
202 Lake Parsons Green #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Lake Parsons Green #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Lake Parsons Green #101 is pet friendly.
Does 202 Lake Parsons Green #101 offer parking?
No, 202 Lake Parsons Green #101 does not offer parking.
Does 202 Lake Parsons Green #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 Lake Parsons Green #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Lake Parsons Green #101 have a pool?
Yes, 202 Lake Parsons Green #101 has a pool.
Does 202 Lake Parsons Green #101 have accessible units?
No, 202 Lake Parsons Green #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Lake Parsons Green #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Lake Parsons Green #101 does not have units with dishwashers.

