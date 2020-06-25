2018 Wrangler Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tons of upgrades!! - Please contact Dena Green at 813-420-2627 for more information on this home. This home has been completely updated! Fully fenced! No carpet! Neutral paint throughout! New windows and doors! Floor plan is very open with tons of natural light. The kitchen overlooks the family room and has granite counters with subway tile backsplash, plenty of cabinets for storage, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. Dining space is just off the kitchen with a sliding glass door to your fenced yard. Split bedroom plan with the master at the rear of the home. Master bedroom is very large. Master bathroom was remodeled with granite counters, dual sinks, walk in shower and a walk in California closet. The hall bath has a beautifully tiled shower along with a granite top vanity. This home is a must see and won't last long! You will not be disappointed. Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit.



(RLNE4059223)