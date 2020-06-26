2018 CHELAM WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The community of Sterling Ranch is conveniently located close to I-75, HWY 301 & the crosstown. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath is a must see! Loft/Office with a closet upstairs. Lots of natural light! Brand new flooring downstairs. The entire interior has been freshly painted. Expansive lanai to enjoy the beautiful view of the lake and sunsets. All stainless steel appliances. No worries about cutting the lawn! Lawn service is included in the rent! This won't last! Upon approval Tenants, costs will include a processing fee of $75, Pet fees and security deposit. At move-in tenant costs will include prorated rent and/or rent and HOA fees (if any).