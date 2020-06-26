All apartments in Brandon
Location

2018 Chelam Way, Brandon, FL 33511
Sterling Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The community of Sterling Ranch is conveniently located close to I-75, HWY 301 & the crosstown. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath is a must see! Loft/Office with a closet upstairs. Lots of natural light! Brand new flooring downstairs. The entire interior has been freshly painted. Expansive lanai to enjoy the beautiful view of the lake and sunsets. All stainless steel appliances. No worries about cutting the lawn! Lawn service is included in the rent! This won't last! Upon approval Tenants, costs will include a processing fee of $75, Pet fees and security deposit. At move-in tenant costs will include prorated rent and/or rent and HOA fees (if any).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 CHELAM WAY have any available units?
2018 CHELAM WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 CHELAM WAY have?
Some of 2018 CHELAM WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 CHELAM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2018 CHELAM WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 CHELAM WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 2018 CHELAM WAY is pet friendly.
Does 2018 CHELAM WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2018 CHELAM WAY offers parking.
Does 2018 CHELAM WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2018 CHELAM WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 CHELAM WAY have a pool?
No, 2018 CHELAM WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2018 CHELAM WAY have accessible units?
No, 2018 CHELAM WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 CHELAM WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2018 CHELAM WAY has units with dishwashers.
