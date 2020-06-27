2012 CAPRI ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 2012 Capri Rd and the beautiful community of Valrico Lake Estates. This is a large ranch style home situated on a quiet street which ends at beautiful Lake Valrico. Fully fenced backyard. Screen front porch. Three enclosed and air conditioned Florida rooms. Large interior utility room. 2-car garage. Formal living room. Formal dining room. Large family room with wood burning fireplace. Remodeled kitchen which features granite countertops, 42” maple cabinets, and huge center island. Large home. Large yard. This is home is available for immediate occupancy and can be viewed 7 days a week at your own convenience so don't delay, schedule a viewing today!