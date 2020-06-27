All apartments in Brandon
2012 CAPRI ROAD
Last updated September 12 2019 at 8:05 PM

2012 CAPRI ROAD

2012 Capri Road · No Longer Available
Location

2012 Capri Road, Brandon, FL 33594

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Welcome to 2012 Capri Rd and the beautiful community of Valrico Lake Estates. This is a large ranch style home situated on a quiet street which ends at beautiful Lake Valrico. Fully fenced backyard. Screen front porch. Three enclosed and air conditioned Florida rooms. Large interior utility room. 2-car garage. Formal living room. Formal dining room. Large family room with wood burning fireplace. Remodeled kitchen which features granite countertops, 42” maple cabinets, and huge center island. Large home. Large yard. This is home is available for immediate occupancy and can be viewed 7 days a week at your own convenience so don't delay, schedule a viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 CAPRI ROAD have any available units?
2012 CAPRI ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 CAPRI ROAD have?
Some of 2012 CAPRI ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 CAPRI ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2012 CAPRI ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 CAPRI ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2012 CAPRI ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2012 CAPRI ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2012 CAPRI ROAD offers parking.
Does 2012 CAPRI ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 CAPRI ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 CAPRI ROAD have a pool?
No, 2012 CAPRI ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2012 CAPRI ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2012 CAPRI ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 CAPRI ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 CAPRI ROAD has units with dishwashers.
